"Rotating management" at Tarom continues: former CEO Ursu replaces Prunariu after only six months

The managing Board of Romanian flag carrier Tarom has decided to replace the company's CEO Cătălin Radu Prunariu, after six months in office, with Mihăiţă Ursu - who previously held this position for a year from mid-2020 to mid-2021, Ziarul Financiar announced.

The local media reported about Prunariu's resignation, but the former CEO's statement is rather vague. "As of tomorrow, January 5, I will no longer be the general manager of the company. It was an interim mandate, I will return to the position I was in before, namely that of director of flight operations," Cătălin Radu Prunariu told ZF.

The Board failed to indicate a specific reason: on the contrary, it explains in a statement that the whole air transportation industry is in a dire situation, and Tarom has weathered the crisis relatively well. And yet, the members of the Board decided to resort to the services of Mihaita Ursu - with no previous experience in the aeronautical industry (except for his brief and unexpected term as Tarom CEO).

Before his rather unexpected career at Tarom, Mihaita Ursu has served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Romanian Post, according to his resume. He has experience in the field of construction materials holding various positions in companies in this market.

