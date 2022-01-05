Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 01/05/2022 - 08:20
Business

"Rotating management" at Tarom continues: former CEO Ursu replaces Prunariu after only six months

05 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The managing Board of Romanian flag carrier Tarom has decided to replace the company's CEO Cătălin Radu Prunariu, after six months in office, with Mihăiţă Ursu - who previously held this position for a year from mid-2020 to mid-2021, Ziarul Financiar announced.

The local media reported about Prunariu's resignation, but the former CEO's statement is rather vague. "As of tomorrow, January 5, I will no longer be the general manager of the company. It was an interim mandate, I will return to the position I was in before, namely that of director of flight operations," Cătălin Radu Prunariu told ZF.

The Board failed to indicate a specific reason: on the contrary, it explains in a statement that the whole air transportation industry is in a dire situation, and Tarom has weathered the crisis relatively well. And yet, the members of the Board decided to resort to the services of Mihaita Ursu - with no previous experience in the aeronautical industry (except for his brief and unexpected term as Tarom CEO).

Before his rather unexpected career at Tarom, Mihaita Ursu has served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Romanian Post, according to his resume. He has experience in the field of construction materials holding various positions in companies in this market.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 10/21/2021 - 13:37
01 November 2021
RI +
Transylvania’s history in 100-word stories: An interview with the Romanian-born author
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 01/05/2022 - 08:20
Business

"Rotating management" at Tarom continues: former CEO Ursu replaces Prunariu after only six months

05 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The managing Board of Romanian flag carrier Tarom has decided to replace the company's CEO Cătălin Radu Prunariu, after six months in office, with Mihăiţă Ursu - who previously held this position for a year from mid-2020 to mid-2021, Ziarul Financiar announced.

The local media reported about Prunariu's resignation, but the former CEO's statement is rather vague. "As of tomorrow, January 5, I will no longer be the general manager of the company. It was an interim mandate, I will return to the position I was in before, namely that of director of flight operations," Cătălin Radu Prunariu told ZF.

The Board failed to indicate a specific reason: on the contrary, it explains in a statement that the whole air transportation industry is in a dire situation, and Tarom has weathered the crisis relatively well. And yet, the members of the Board decided to resort to the services of Mihaita Ursu - with no previous experience in the aeronautical industry (except for his brief and unexpected term as Tarom CEO).

Before his rather unexpected career at Tarom, Mihaita Ursu has served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Romanian Post, according to his resume. He has experience in the field of construction materials holding various positions in companies in this market.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 10/21/2021 - 13:37
01 November 2021
RI +
Transylvania’s history in 100-word stories: An interview with the Romanian-born author
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks