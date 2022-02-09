Profile picture for user andreich
Romania's Romgaz produced 11.2% more gas in 2021, still less than in 2019

09 February 2022
Total hydrocarbon production of Romanian state-controlled natural gas company Romgaz rose by 11.2% YoY to 32.5 mln barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in 2021, and the volume of gas from domestic production delivered to the market increased even more (by 12.7% YoY) to 4.97 bln cubic meters.

The company's output still lags behind the 2019 level when it reported 34.07 mln boe total hydrocarbon production.

Romgaz has, however, managed to increase its deliveries from domestic production slightly more, by 12.7% YoY to 4.97 bln cubic meters - just above the 4.90 bln delivered in 2019.

Romgaz, 70% controlled by the Romanian state, has a capitalization of RON 14.6 bln (EUR 2.9 bln). Since the beginning of 2021, its shares have decreased by 2.5% amid transactions of RON 46 mln.

The company announced in October 2021 that it had completed negotiations with ExxonMobil Corporations and Production Romania Limited to take over the 50% stake in the Neptun Deep perimeter in the Black Sea, becoming a partner with OMV Petrom in the largest offshore energy project local.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adel Al Haddad)

