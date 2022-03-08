Pavilion of exhibition center in northern Bucharest to accommodate refugees from Ukraine

The central pavilion of the exhibition and convention center Romexpo, in northern Bucharest, will be converted to accommodate refugees arriving from Ukraine.

The City Hall and Romexpo reached an agreement to establish a refugee center with 2,000 beds inside the 15,000 sqm central pavilion (Pavilion A), Agerpres reported.

The City Hall will cover the utilities and provide the staff and logistics to coordinate the center and welcome the refugees.

The agreement is valid for 30 days and can be extended.

Bucharest mayor Nicuşor Dan said making the venue available was an important project given the crisis in Ukraine. “It is a large area we will operate; we need it,” Dan explained.

A day before, the mayor asked the Romexpo management to offer one of their venues to the City Hall.

The large exhibition center in northern Bucharest hosts numerous trade fairs, exhibitions, concerts, sporting events and other events throughout the year.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine and until March 7 (24:00), 291,081 Ukrainian citizens entered the Romania, and 208,863 left the country for other destinations, according to data from the Romanian Border Police.

(Photo: LCVA | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com