Romania’s Consumer Protection Agency blocks access to most areas in Baia Mare train station

Inspectors from the Consumer Protection Agency, or ANPC, recently closed most areas of a CFR train station in the city of Baia Mare, North-Western Romania, due to the dangers it posed to travelers and employees.

It is the first train station in Romania to be closed by ANPC inspectors.

Over time, inspectors received dozens of complaints from travelers about the filth in the station, unusable toilets, and walls covered in dampness and mold.

“The situation in Baia Mare has been known for years. And not only in Baia Mare, there are other stations with the same problems. However, the current situation, what is happening there now, endangers the health of not only consumers but also of the employees,” said Lucian Rus, chief commissioner of ANPC Cluj, cited by Euronews Romania.

ANPC agents temporarily closed access to areas that present an imminent danger to consumer safety. They also took temporary measures regarding spaces where there are infiltrations, and falling plasters.

“Currently, there are only some corridors where consumers can buy tickets and exit to the platforms on a path that does not represent danger. These corridors have been well demarcated until the company will make the necessary investments, and the feasibility study is put into practice,” Rus explained.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Călin)