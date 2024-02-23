Business

Consumer protection authority temporarily shuts down more World Class fitness clubs in Romania

23 February 2024

Three more World Class fitness clubs in Bucharest, of 10 checked, have been temporarily closed by the inspectors of the National Authority for Consumer Protection, or ANPC, who cited several irregularities, including mold in the bathrooms, dirty walls, and damaged fitness equipment, Profit.ro reported.

ANPC commissioners also issued fines in the amount of RON 28,000 (EUR 5,600).

A week ago, ANPC temporarily closed other World Class gyms, citing areas with risk of injury, fitness equipment without translations in Romanian, unstable stairs for pool access, and dirty walls. At that time, the company’s representatives pledged to cooperate with the ANPC inspectors and address all the issues spotted.

On February 21, World Class said it reopened the clubs that were temporarily closed following ANPC checks.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

