Romania’s annual inflation goes down in October

Romania’s annual inflation rate went down to 4.3% in October, from 5.03% in September, according to data released on Monday, November 12 by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The prices of non-food products increased by 5.27% in the 12 months ended October 31, food and beverage prices went up by 3.73% and service prices increased by 2.73%, INS data shows.

The annual inflation rate in Romania peaked in May, when it reached 5.41%, after which it slowly declined. The 4.3% annual inflation rate in October was higher than the analysts’ average expectations of 4.1%, according to Bloomberg data quoted by ING Bank. This was mainly due to fuel prices, according to ING, whose economists see the annual inflation rate going down to 3.7% at the end of this year.

