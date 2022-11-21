Romanians’ wages rise fast but lag behind inflation for second quarter in a row

The net average wage in Romania increased by 12.9% YoY to RON 3,970 (EUR 808) in Q3, but the high inflation turned the nominal growth into a 2.2% YoY annual contraction, according to data published by the statistics office INS.

It was the second quarter in a row when the average wages posted negative real annual growth after a similar 2.1% YoY contraction in Q2.

The average wage in Romania actually stagnated in Q3 compared to Q2 (+0.3% QoQ) after a combined leap of 12.5% in the previous three quarters.

In related news, the minimum statutory gross wage in Romania will increase by 17.6% in 2023 compared to 2022, to RON 3,000, according to a draft bill published by the labour ministry. This is the equivalent of RON 18.1 per hour. The growth in euros will be marginally smaller, given the steady exchange rate.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)