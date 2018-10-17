19.5 °C
Half a million Romanians, unaware they have private pensions

by Romania Insider
Over half a million to a million Romanians were unaware that they had over RON 10,000 each (approximately EUR 2,100) in their private pensions accounts, according to the Association of Privately Managed Pensions Funds in Romania (APAPR).

These private pension contributors were convinced they did not have any money in these accounts, according to an estimation made by APAPR.

At the end of September, there were EUR 9.9 billion in net assets in the private pensions accounts Pilar II, managed by seven private funds managers.

