Society

Survey: More than half of Romanians believe Ukraine should negotiate peace with Russia

22 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than half of Romanians believe that Ukraine should be pressured to negotiate peace with Russia, while less than 20% think that Ukraine should continue to receive military support, according to a survey conducted in several European countries by YouGov and Datapraxis.

The same survey reveals that at the European level, less than 10% believe that Ukraine can still win the war. About 45% of Europeans surveyed believe the war will end in a compromise agreement, while 20% say Russia will win. On this question, the responses from Romanian citizens are similar to the European average, according to the survey.

While support for Ukraine among Europeans remains strong, with over 30% believing that Ukraine should continue to be supported in regaining its territories, over 40% of Europeans also think that the EU should pressure Ukraine into negotiations with Russia.

Mark Leonard, from the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) who commissioned the survey, stated: "EU leaders will need to change how they talk about the war, to be able to argue in front of their own citizens [...]."

He also said that "most Europeans are desperate to prevent a Russian victory," but do not believe that Ukraine can win militarily.

Donald Trump's potential return to the White House is generally seen as bad news in Europe, with 56% of respondents from the 12 countries surveyed considering it would be disappointing if the former American president were reelected. Only in Hungary does the percentage of those excited about a potential Trump return exceed 25%, but the excitement is also quite high in Romania, Poland, and Italy. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: liskonogaleksey | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next
Normal
Society

Survey: More than half of Romanians believe Ukraine should negotiate peace with Russia

22 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than half of Romanians believe that Ukraine should be pressured to negotiate peace with Russia, while less than 20% think that Ukraine should continue to receive military support, according to a survey conducted in several European countries by YouGov and Datapraxis.

The same survey reveals that at the European level, less than 10% believe that Ukraine can still win the war. About 45% of Europeans surveyed believe the war will end in a compromise agreement, while 20% say Russia will win. On this question, the responses from Romanian citizens are similar to the European average, according to the survey.

While support for Ukraine among Europeans remains strong, with over 30% believing that Ukraine should continue to be supported in regaining its territories, over 40% of Europeans also think that the EU should pressure Ukraine into negotiations with Russia.

Mark Leonard, from the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) who commissioned the survey, stated: "EU leaders will need to change how they talk about the war, to be able to argue in front of their own citizens [...]."

He also said that "most Europeans are desperate to prevent a Russian victory," but do not believe that Ukraine can win militarily.

Donald Trump's potential return to the White House is generally seen as bad news in Europe, with 56% of respondents from the 12 countries surveyed considering it would be disappointing if the former American president were reelected. Only in Hungary does the percentage of those excited about a potential Trump return exceed 25%, but the excitement is also quite high in Romania, Poland, and Italy. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: liskonogaleksey | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 February 2024
Business
PwC: Romania climbs to 28th place in ranking of 33 most attractive EMEA countries for private companies
22 February 2024
Politics
New poll shows Romania’s ruling coalition would get 51% of the votes for Parliament
22 February 2024
Politics
Romania's ruling parties join forces in European elections
21 February 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils renewed version of its all-electric Spring
21 February 2024
Startup
Danish fintech co-founded by Romanian launches with EUR 5 mln seed funding  
21 February 2024
Culture
Three ancient gold bracelets stolen from Romania, brought back from Belgium
16 February 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Biggest financial group in Romania celebrates 30 years since launch: from USD 2 mln initial capital to EUR 4 bln capitalization
16 February 2024
Sports
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep sues producer of supplement that she says led to doping charge