More than half of Romanians believe that Ukraine should be pressured to negotiate peace with Russia, while less than 20% think that Ukraine should continue to receive military support, according to a survey conducted in several European countries by YouGov and Datapraxis.

The same survey reveals that at the European level, less than 10% believe that Ukraine can still win the war. About 45% of Europeans surveyed believe the war will end in a compromise agreement, while 20% say Russia will win. On this question, the responses from Romanian citizens are similar to the European average, according to the survey.

While support for Ukraine among Europeans remains strong, with over 30% believing that Ukraine should continue to be supported in regaining its territories, over 40% of Europeans also think that the EU should pressure Ukraine into negotiations with Russia.

Mark Leonard, from the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) who commissioned the survey, stated: "EU leaders will need to change how they talk about the war, to be able to argue in front of their own citizens [...]."

He also said that "most Europeans are desperate to prevent a Russian victory," but do not believe that Ukraine can win militarily.

Donald Trump's potential return to the White House is generally seen as bad news in Europe, with 56% of respondents from the 12 countries surveyed considering it would be disappointing if the former American president were reelected. Only in Hungary does the percentage of those excited about a potential Trump return exceed 25%, but the excitement is also quite high in Romania, Poland, and Italy.

