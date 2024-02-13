Ukraine thanks Romania for its “15 packages of military aid"

Romania has sent Ukraine 15 packages of military aid and will help train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets, according to the Strategic Communication Center, an official Ukrainian government organization for combating disinformation, which posted a video thanking Romania on X.

“Not only a shared border, but the shared history between Romania and Ukraine is the foundation of our lifelong partnership. We thank our Romanian friends for being there since the beginning in the fight against tyranny. Ukraine will always have your back,” SPRAVDI — Stratcom Centre said on X.

The accompanying video features images from pro-Ukrainian demonstrations in Romania, and meetings between presidents Klaus Iohannis and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The following captions mention that "Romania is one of our closest neighbors and one of the partners who have supported us the most," "Romania has sent Ukraine 15 military aid packages," and "They will train our pilots on the new F-16 planes."

Also shown are images of military vehicles and anti-aircraft missile systems. Additionally, there are images from February 2024 with refugees.

"Ukraine will never forget the generosity of our neighbor. Thank you, Romania," says the final message of the video.

Romania has not publicly disclosed the exact military aid it has sent to Ukraine, which has led to debates and controversies, News.ro reminds.

Not only a shared border, but the shared history between Romania and Ukraine is the foundation of our lifelong partnership.



We thank our Romanian friends for being there since the beginning in the fight against tyranny.



Ukraine will always have your back. @UKRinROU pic.twitter.com/HYm8p7jW0o — SPRAVDI — Stratcom Centre (@StratcomCentre) February 12, 2024

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: video capture SPRAVDI — Stratcom Centre on X)