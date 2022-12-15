Social

Romanians trust the Church and the Army but not the politicians, survey says

15 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Church and the Army continue to be the most trusted institutions in Romania, while the political parties, the Government and Parliament face low levels of confidence, according to the latest Religious Life Barometer released by ISPRI and the LARICS Sociological Research Center.

More than 66% of Romanians have high or very high confidence in the Church, 61.4% in the Army, 60.2% trust the Romanian Academy, 48.3% trust the Police, and 43.3% trust their City Hall, according to survey data quoted by Hotnews.ro.

Meanwhile, Romanians have the least trust in political parties (55.4% very low confidence, 33.7% low confidence), Parliament (52.1% very little trust, 33.7% little trust), Government (46.9% very little trust, 32.2% little trust), and Presidency (48.9% very little confidence, 33.7% little confidence).

Romanians view the relations between the various religions and confessions in Romania as good - 63.4% or very good - 15.1%. According to the survey, regardless of their confession or religion, 91.6% of the respondents said they believe in God.

Asked how important religion is, on a scale from 1 to 10 - where 1 means not at all important and 10 means extremely important, 46.7% of Romanians found themselves at 10, 11.6% answered with 9, and 5.6% with 8. Meanwhile, only 2.8% chose 1.

The survey was conducted between November 27 and December 9 on a sample of 1,000 people.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Social

Romanians trust the Church and the Army but not the politicians, survey says

15 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Church and the Army continue to be the most trusted institutions in Romania, while the political parties, the Government and Parliament face low levels of confidence, according to the latest Religious Life Barometer released by ISPRI and the LARICS Sociological Research Center.

More than 66% of Romanians have high or very high confidence in the Church, 61.4% in the Army, 60.2% trust the Romanian Academy, 48.3% trust the Police, and 43.3% trust their City Hall, according to survey data quoted by Hotnews.ro.

Meanwhile, Romanians have the least trust in political parties (55.4% very low confidence, 33.7% low confidence), Parliament (52.1% very little trust, 33.7% little trust), Government (46.9% very little trust, 32.2% little trust), and Presidency (48.9% very little confidence, 33.7% little confidence).

Romanians view the relations between the various religions and confessions in Romania as good - 63.4% or very good - 15.1%. According to the survey, regardless of their confession or religion, 91.6% of the respondents said they believe in God.

Asked how important religion is, on a scale from 1 to 10 - where 1 means not at all important and 10 means extremely important, 46.7% of Romanians found themselves at 10, 11.6% answered with 9, and 5.6% with 8. Meanwhile, only 2.8% chose 1.

The survey was conducted between November 27 and December 9 on a sample of 1,000 people.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote
08 December 2022
Social
Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022
02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland
02 December 2022
Culture
Traditional Romanian blouse included in UNESCO patrimony
02 December 2022
Politics
Austria is reportedly sole obstacle ahead of Romania's Schengen membership
29 November 2022
Events
George Enescu Festival: 2023 edition brings world's most famous artists and orchestras to Romania