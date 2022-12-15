Romanians trust the Church and the Army but not the politicians, survey says

The Church and the Army continue to be the most trusted institutions in Romania, while the political parties, the Government and Parliament face low levels of confidence, according to the latest Religious Life Barometer released by ISPRI and the LARICS Sociological Research Center.

More than 66% of Romanians have high or very high confidence in the Church, 61.4% in the Army, 60.2% trust the Romanian Academy, 48.3% trust the Police, and 43.3% trust their City Hall, according to survey data quoted by Hotnews.ro.

Meanwhile, Romanians have the least trust in political parties (55.4% very low confidence, 33.7% low confidence), Parliament (52.1% very little trust, 33.7% little trust), Government (46.9% very little trust, 32.2% little trust), and Presidency (48.9% very little confidence, 33.7% little confidence).

Romanians view the relations between the various religions and confessions in Romania as good - 63.4% or very good - 15.1%. According to the survey, regardless of their confession or religion, 91.6% of the respondents said they believe in God.

Asked how important religion is, on a scale from 1 to 10 - where 1 means not at all important and 10 means extremely important, 46.7% of Romanians found themselves at 10, 11.6% answered with 9, and 5.6% with 8. Meanwhile, only 2.8% chose 1.

The survey was conducted between November 27 and December 9 on a sample of 1,000 people.

