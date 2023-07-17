Romanian FinMin announces new Fidelis state bonds program and blood donation campaign

Romania’s Ministry of Finance recently announced the start of the second edition of the Fidelis State Bonds Program, where blood donors receive the highest interest rate. The subscription period lasts for two weeks, from July 17 to 28, while the blood donation campaign takes place between July 18 and 20.

According to a press release transmitted on Sunday by the Ministry of Finance, in partnership with the Bucharest Blood Transfusion Center, the institution provides a mobile center for blood donation in the central hall of the ministry from July 18 to 20, between 8:00 am and 1:30 pm.

"It is a campaign with the motto 'What can be more precious than life itself?' Think about the fact that by simply donating blood, we can bring hope and smiles to the faces of those in need, their families, and the entire community. And to complete this act of solidarity, we will have a donation center right in the Ministry of Finance, from July 18 to 20, where you can come and make a generous gesture and, in return, leave with the best interest rate on Fidelis State Bonds. Therefore, I invite each and every one of you to take a step forward and join this campaign. I also call upon members of the government to join us and be a source of inspiration and change," said minister Marcel Boloş, cited by News.ro.

Fidelis State Bonds are an alternative to bank deposits and are aimed at investors who want a lower risk.

Those who join the blood donation campaign will benefit from an interest rate of 7.3% for the purchase of state bonds denominated in Romanian leu, with a maturity of one year, compared to the normal rate of 6.3%, as stated by the Ministry of Finance. Another benefit offered to donor investors is a 10-fold decrease in the minimum subscription threshold from RON 5,000 (EUR 1,000) to RON 500 (EUR 100). Those who wish to benefit from these rates must provide evidence of blood donation starting from January 1, 2023.

Resident and non-resident individuals over 18 years old can subscribe to Fidelis State Bonds denominated in Romanian leu and euro through partner banks BT Capital Partners & Banca Transilvania, Banca Comercială Română, B.R.D. - Groupe Société Générale, and Alpha Bank. These bonds are listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

In addition to the special tranche, the Fidelis edition starting on July 17 will also include regular issuances, namely: State bonds in Romanian leu with maturities of 1 year and 3 years and annual interest rates of 6.30% and 7.20%, respectively; and State bonds in euros with maturities of 1 year and 5 years and annual interest rates of 3.85% and 5.45%, respectively.

Besides the highest interest rate on state bonds, blood donors receive a set of medical tests, a 50% reduced fare for metro and public transportation, a paid day off from work or a certificate for school/university, and meal vouchers worth RON 67, valid until the end of the year.

