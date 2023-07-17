Finance

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian FinMin announces new Fidelis state bonds program and blood donation campaign

17 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Ministry of Finance recently announced the start of the second edition of the Fidelis State Bonds Program, where blood donors receive the highest interest rate. The subscription period lasts for two weeks, from July 17 to 28, while the blood donation campaign takes place between July 18 and 20.

According to a press release transmitted on Sunday by the Ministry of Finance, in partnership with the Bucharest Blood Transfusion Center, the institution provides a mobile center for blood donation in the central hall of the ministry from July 18 to 20, between 8:00 am and 1:30 pm.

"It is a campaign with the motto 'What can be more precious than life itself?' Think about the fact that by simply donating blood, we can bring hope and smiles to the faces of those in need, their families, and the entire community. And to complete this act of solidarity, we will have a donation center right in the Ministry of Finance, from July 18 to 20, where you can come and make a generous gesture and, in return, leave with the best interest rate on Fidelis State Bonds. Therefore, I invite each and every one of you to take a step forward and join this campaign. I also call upon members of the government to join us and be a source of inspiration and change," said minister Marcel Boloş, cited by News.ro.

Fidelis State Bonds are an alternative to bank deposits and are aimed at investors who want a lower risk.

Those who join the blood donation campaign will benefit from an interest rate of 7.3% for the purchase of state bonds denominated in Romanian leu, with a maturity of one year, compared to the normal rate of 6.3%, as stated by the Ministry of Finance. Another benefit offered to donor investors is a 10-fold decrease in the minimum subscription threshold from RON 5,000 (EUR 1,000) to RON 500 (EUR 100). Those who wish to benefit from these rates must provide evidence of blood donation starting from January 1, 2023.

Resident and non-resident individuals over 18 years old can subscribe to Fidelis State Bonds denominated in Romanian leu and euro through partner banks BT Capital Partners & Banca Transilvania, Banca Comercială Română, B.R.D. - Groupe Société Générale, and Alpha Bank. These bonds are listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

In addition to the special tranche, the Fidelis edition starting on July 17 will also include regular issuances, namely: State bonds in Romanian leu with maturities of 1 year and 3 years and annual interest rates of 6.30% and 7.20%, respectively; and State bonds in euros with maturities of 1 year and 5 years and annual interest rates of 3.85% and 5.45%, respectively.

Besides the highest interest rate on state bonds, blood donors receive a set of medical tests, a 50% reduced fare for metro and public transportation, a paid day off from work or a certificate for school/university, and meal vouchers worth RON 67, valid until the end of the year.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Finance

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian FinMin announces new Fidelis state bonds program and blood donation campaign

17 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Ministry of Finance recently announced the start of the second edition of the Fidelis State Bonds Program, where blood donors receive the highest interest rate. The subscription period lasts for two weeks, from July 17 to 28, while the blood donation campaign takes place between July 18 and 20.

According to a press release transmitted on Sunday by the Ministry of Finance, in partnership with the Bucharest Blood Transfusion Center, the institution provides a mobile center for blood donation in the central hall of the ministry from July 18 to 20, between 8:00 am and 1:30 pm.

"It is a campaign with the motto 'What can be more precious than life itself?' Think about the fact that by simply donating blood, we can bring hope and smiles to the faces of those in need, their families, and the entire community. And to complete this act of solidarity, we will have a donation center right in the Ministry of Finance, from July 18 to 20, where you can come and make a generous gesture and, in return, leave with the best interest rate on Fidelis State Bonds. Therefore, I invite each and every one of you to take a step forward and join this campaign. I also call upon members of the government to join us and be a source of inspiration and change," said minister Marcel Boloş, cited by News.ro.

Fidelis State Bonds are an alternative to bank deposits and are aimed at investors who want a lower risk.

Those who join the blood donation campaign will benefit from an interest rate of 7.3% for the purchase of state bonds denominated in Romanian leu, with a maturity of one year, compared to the normal rate of 6.3%, as stated by the Ministry of Finance. Another benefit offered to donor investors is a 10-fold decrease in the minimum subscription threshold from RON 5,000 (EUR 1,000) to RON 500 (EUR 100). Those who wish to benefit from these rates must provide evidence of blood donation starting from January 1, 2023.

Resident and non-resident individuals over 18 years old can subscribe to Fidelis State Bonds denominated in Romanian leu and euro through partner banks BT Capital Partners & Banca Transilvania, Banca Comercială Română, B.R.D. - Groupe Société Générale, and Alpha Bank. These bonds are listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

In addition to the special tranche, the Fidelis edition starting on July 17 will also include regular issuances, namely: State bonds in Romanian leu with maturities of 1 year and 3 years and annual interest rates of 6.30% and 7.20%, respectively; and State bonds in euros with maturities of 1 year and 5 years and annual interest rates of 3.85% and 5.45%, respectively.

Besides the highest interest rate on state bonds, blood donors receive a set of medical tests, a 50% reduced fare for metro and public transportation, a paid day off from work or a certificate for school/university, and meal vouchers worth RON 67, valid until the end of the year.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov