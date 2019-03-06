Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 06/03/2019 - 09:55
Social
Over 1,000 Romanians receive EUR 250-600 compensations each month from airlines
03 June 2019
More than 1,000 Romanians receive each month compensation of EUR 250-600 from airlines, through FlightClaim.ro, as the Dutch company records daily between 30 and 50 requests for reimbursement from Romanian passengers whose flights were delayed or canceled.

Every day, Romanian airports record between 3 and 7 flights delayed or canceled, local Mediafax reported. Frequently there are situations when passengers arrive at the airport and discover that the flight schedule was modified or that their flight was canceled. Most delayed and canceled flights were recorded by Tarom, but also by low-cost carriers Wizz Air, Ryanair, and Blue Air.

The busiest period in terms of FlightClaim.ro's requests is the summer season when airlines are over-crowded, and the company records an application every 30 minutes. About 9 out of 10 requests are positively settled, and passengers get their compensation under the law.

From the beginning of the year until now, most flights canceled were in January, when airports in Romania recorded 36 flights that were delayed at least 3 hours and 12 flights completely canceled.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Get in Touch with Us