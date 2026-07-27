Romanian worker dies after being struck by beam at Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium

A Romanian worker died after being struck in the head by a beam while carrying out painting work on a platform at the construction site of Barcelona's famed stadium Camp Nou.

Rescue crews confirmed the death of the 54-year-old man. His death was the first fatality registered at Camp Nou, Barcelona's legendary stadium, which has been undergoing modernization works since 2023. An investigation has been opened after the death.

"FC Barcelona deeply regrets the death of the worker who lost his life yesterday in the workplace accident that occurred during the renovation works at Spotify Camp Nou. The Club wishes to express its deepest condolences and extend its heartfelt support to his family, friends, and colleagues. FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta wishes to personally convey his condolences to the family and places himself at their disposal on behalf of the entire Club," the Catalan club said in a statement posted on X.

The Camp Nou construction site is staffed mainly by Romanian and Albanian workers, according to sources cited by TVRInfo.

Set to be fully renovated by 2028, the stadium already hosts matches by Barcelona’s world-famous football team. Once complete, the stadium will be able to accommodate more than 100,000 spectators in the stands.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Iakov Filimonov|Dreamstime.com)