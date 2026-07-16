Society

Romanian citizen dies, another seriously injured in Brussels building fire

16 July 2026

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A Romanian citizen has died and another has been seriously injured in a fire at a building under renovation in Brussels, Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said on Wednesday, July 15, as reported by news agency Agerpres. The blaze claimed the lives of six workers in total.

The Romanian national who was injured remains hospitalized and is receiving specialist medical treatment, the ministry said.

Romania's Embassy in Brussels is in contact with the Belgian authorities and the hospital treating the injured Romanian citizen and is ready to provide consular assistance, in line with its responsibilities, the MAE added.

Romanian president Nicușor Dan expressed his condolences following the incident.

“I was saddened to learn of the tragic fire at a building in central Brussels. Among the six workers who lost their lives there is a Romanian citizen. Another young Romanian is hospitalized with severe injuries. My thoughts are with him and his family as he fights to recover. I wish all those injured quick recovery and I convey my deepest condolences to the mourning families,” he wrote on X.

According to The Brussels Times, the fire broke out shortly before 8 a.m. on Tuesday on the second floor of a building undergoing renovation. Although firefighters quickly extinguished the initial blaze, the flames spread into the elevator shaft and later back to the second floor before being brought under control around 9 a.m. Around 250 workers were reportedly on site when the fire started.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Society

Romanian citizen dies, another seriously injured in Brussels building fire

16 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Romanian citizen has died and another has been seriously injured in a fire at a building under renovation in Brussels, Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said on Wednesday, July 15, as reported by news agency Agerpres. The blaze claimed the lives of six workers in total.

The Romanian national who was injured remains hospitalized and is receiving specialist medical treatment, the ministry said.

Romania's Embassy in Brussels is in contact with the Belgian authorities and the hospital treating the injured Romanian citizen and is ready to provide consular assistance, in line with its responsibilities, the MAE added.

Romanian president Nicușor Dan expressed his condolences following the incident.

“I was saddened to learn of the tragic fire at a building in central Brussels. Among the six workers who lost their lives there is a Romanian citizen. Another young Romanian is hospitalized with severe injuries. My thoughts are with him and his family as he fights to recover. I wish all those injured quick recovery and I convey my deepest condolences to the mourning families,” he wrote on X.

According to The Brussels Times, the fire broke out shortly before 8 a.m. on Tuesday on the second floor of a building undergoing renovation. Although firefighters quickly extinguished the initial blaze, the flames spread into the elevator shaft and later back to the second floor before being brought under control around 9 a.m. Around 250 workers were reportedly on site when the fire started.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

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