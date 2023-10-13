Education

Romanian University of Medicine offers students teqball courses

13 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Master's students at the University of Medicine in Târgu Mureș, central Romania, can choose to learn teqball starting this academic year.

The courses are optional and will be taught by two former students of the University who have excelled in this new sport. For the moment, the courses are available to master's students in Physical Education and Sports, according to G4Media.

"It is already included in the master's program as an optional discipline. Two former graduates of the physical education program have come to teach this discipline: Kinga Barabási, who is a world champion, and Hunor Kristaly, a national vice-champion,” said associate professor Dr. Florin Ţurcanu, the program coordinator.

Teqball is a sport played on a curved table, combining elements of sepak takraw and table tennis. Players hit a football with any part of the body except the arms and hands.

The "George Emil Palade" University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Sciences, and Technology in Târgu Mureș is the first institution of higher education in Romania to offer such courses to students.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bernd Kelichhaus | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Education

Romanian University of Medicine offers students teqball courses

13 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Master's students at the University of Medicine in Târgu Mureș, central Romania, can choose to learn teqball starting this academic year.

The courses are optional and will be taught by two former students of the University who have excelled in this new sport. For the moment, the courses are available to master's students in Physical Education and Sports, according to G4Media.

"It is already included in the master's program as an optional discipline. Two former graduates of the physical education program have come to teach this discipline: Kinga Barabási, who is a world champion, and Hunor Kristaly, a national vice-champion,” said associate professor Dr. Florin Ţurcanu, the program coordinator.

Teqball is a sport played on a curved table, combining elements of sepak takraw and table tennis. Players hit a football with any part of the body except the arms and hands.

The "George Emil Palade" University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Sciences, and Technology in Târgu Mureș is the first institution of higher education in Romania to offer such courses to students.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bernd Kelichhaus | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion