Romanian University of Medicine offers students teqball courses

Master's students at the University of Medicine in Târgu Mureș, central Romania, can choose to learn teqball starting this academic year.

The courses are optional and will be taught by two former students of the University who have excelled in this new sport. For the moment, the courses are available to master's students in Physical Education and Sports, according to G4Media.

"It is already included in the master's program as an optional discipline. Two former graduates of the physical education program have come to teach this discipline: Kinga Barabási, who is a world champion, and Hunor Kristaly, a national vice-champion,” said associate professor Dr. Florin Ţurcanu, the program coordinator.

Teqball is a sport played on a curved table, combining elements of sepak takraw and table tennis. Players hit a football with any part of the body except the arms and hands.

The "George Emil Palade" University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Sciences, and Technology in Târgu Mureș is the first institution of higher education in Romania to offer such courses to students.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bernd Kelichhaus | Dreamstime.com)