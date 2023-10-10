University buys building in Bucharest for Institute for Research & Development in Genomics

The Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy completed the purchase of Quest, a boutique building in central-eastern Bucharest that will be used by the Institute for Research and Development in Genomics.

The acquisition will allow the development of the laboratories necessary to carry out and derive value from basic and applied research activities in the field of omic sciences, the institution said.

The building, which was built last year with eight floors and a GBA of 4,500 sqm, has state-of-the-art spaces and will be designed to house the national genomics infrastructure, thus strengthening the position of the Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy in the field of medical research in Romania.

“It is with immense satisfaction and pride that we announce the completion of the purchase of Quest building, an important step in the development of the Institute for Research and Development in Genomics. This purchase represents not only a physical expansion of our campus but also an expansion of the scientific and medical horizons of Romania,” said the rector of the Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Viorel Jinga, PhD.

“The building will house state-of-the-art laboratories and research spaces, thus contributing to the advancement of research in genomics, bioinformatics and other omic sciences. It will also allow the academic community to participate in high-level research projects using a well-equipped infrastructure,” he added.

Crosspoint Real Estate, a Savills associate in Romania, brokered the transaction.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)