Sports

Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins two gold medals at competition in Luxembourg

29 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian star swimmer David Popovici won two gold medals at the 24th edition of the Euro Meet Luxembourg, an international competition that took place from January 26 to 28. 

Popovici was timed at 1:46.19 in the 200m freestyle, a performance that took him to the top of the podium. Serbia’s Velimir Stjepanovic finished second (1:47.84), and Frenchman Hadrien Salvan finished third (1:48.82), according to News.ro.

In the 100m freestyle, Popovici finished with a time of 48.01, setting a new competition record. Portugal’s Diogo Matos Ribeiro finished second (48.67), and Serbian Andrej Barna finished third (48.70).

Back in December, Popovici won the bronze medal at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in the 100m freestyle.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: David Popovici on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Sports

Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins two gold medals at competition in Luxembourg

29 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian star swimmer David Popovici won two gold medals at the 24th edition of the Euro Meet Luxembourg, an international competition that took place from January 26 to 28. 

Popovici was timed at 1:46.19 in the 200m freestyle, a performance that took him to the top of the podium. Serbia’s Velimir Stjepanovic finished second (1:47.84), and Frenchman Hadrien Salvan finished third (1:48.82), according to News.ro.

In the 100m freestyle, Popovici finished with a time of 48.01, setting a new competition record. Portugal’s Diogo Matos Ribeiro finished second (48.67), and Serbian Andrej Barna finished third (48.70).

Back in December, Popovici won the bronze medal at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in the 100m freestyle.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: David Popovici on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water