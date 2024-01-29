Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins two gold medals at competition in Luxembourg

Romanian star swimmer David Popovici won two gold medals at the 24th edition of the Euro Meet Luxembourg, an international competition that took place from January 26 to 28.

Popovici was timed at 1:46.19 in the 200m freestyle, a performance that took him to the top of the podium. Serbia’s Velimir Stjepanovic finished second (1:47.84), and Frenchman Hadrien Salvan finished third (1:48.82), according to News.ro.

In the 100m freestyle, Popovici finished with a time of 48.01, setting a new competition record. Portugal’s Diogo Matos Ribeiro finished second (48.67), and Serbian Andrej Barna finished third (48.70).

Back in December, Popovici won the bronze medal at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in the 100m freestyle.

(Photo source: David Popovici on Facebook)