Romanian start-up Creatopy raises USD 10 million in investment round

Creatopy, a platform already used by over 5,000 brands and agencies to advertise and produce visual content, has announced a USD 10 million investment round led by 3VC and Point Nine, the largest first-round investment for a Romanian start-up.

Creatopy, founded in 2021 by entrepreneur Gabriel Ciordas, is based in the US and has R&D in Romania. At the moment, companies like Salesforce, Autodesk, Zeiss, and many others use its platform, according to start-up.ro. The investment will be used to attract more clients and introduce new AI-driven features in areas such as copywriting, image editing, and workflow optimization.

The company, which operates an automation platform for advertising and visual content production with AI technology, has been bootstrapped until now. It helps agencies create, customize, and scale effective ads, simplifying ad production and delivery.

The advertising industry has evolved significantly in recent years, with a steep increase in demand for content. Companies are required to produce a growing number of personalized ads and visual content in multichannel formats while maintaining brand consistency and quality. Many companies lack the necessary resources.

"We address the needs of the creative industry with a solution that helps brands and agencies create, customize, and scale advertising and visual content. Artificial intelligence enhances the platform, simplifying the workflow and enhancing users' ability to manage creative materials in all formats, for all channels, and markets," said Dan Oros, CEO of Creatopy.

"Designers and marketing professionals spend too many hours doing repetitive work, preparing banners and images for use in campaigns on various channels. What convinced us was the passion with which customers use Creatopy to make their work easier," said Eva Arh, Managing Partner of 3VC.

Key features of the company’s platform include the ability to create high-quality ads, customize and adapt them for effectiveness, and distribute and optimize them on digital channels.

The global market for advertising services and tools is estimated at USD 140 billion per year and is expected to grow rapidly. 74% of marketing managers believe that creative teams spend too much time on repetitive tasks that can be automated, and "marketing task automation" is seen as one of the most important aspects of their business, according to Google's Open Creative Project report.

(Photo source: Creatopy.com)