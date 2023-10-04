Startup

Romanian tech startup theCoRD.ai aims to raise EUR 300,000 to scale its AI solution internationally

04 October 2023

Romanian tech startup theCoRD.ai, which develops the world’s first AI Team Coaching solution, launched its first round of investment, pre-seed, with a funding target of EUR 300,000. The funds will be directed towards scaling its solution internationally.

The company is currently in discussions to initiate a long-term collaboration with an AI venture studio based in Oslo, Norway, to serve as its internal R&D division.

The investment round comes 18 months after the start of the project and after an initial investment of almost EUR 300,000, of which EUR 180,000 covered from its own funds and EUR 120,000 from a grant offered by the Norwegian Government in the EEA Grants Norway 2014-2021 programme under the SME Growth Programme Romania.

“theCoRD.ai is a global project that can be adopted by any English-speaking remote team. […] We enter this investor attraction sprint process with extremely promising feedback from the contributor campaign launched two weeks ago. More than 30 companies have already signed up for the public beta and are ready to contribute to the project’s evolution alongside AI and organizational science researchers,” said Ruxandra Cord, co-founder of theCoRD.ai.

“We are already in advanced discussions to appoint the lead investor for this round. The funds we raise will be directed towards global expansion and refinement of our product,” she added.

theCoRD.ai solution is aimed at small and medium-sized companies, mainly operating in dynamic industries such as IT&C and MarCom (Marketing & Communication), which are the sectors recruiting the most remote employees in 2023. It uses machine learning algorithms and analyses the conversational patterns of employees during online team meetings, and then provides personalized coaching recommendations to help employees be more productive and have more effective meetings.

theCoRD.ai solution was developed by a team of more than 20 specialists, including team coaching professionals, artificial intelligence and machine learning researchers and software developers.

theCoRD.ai was co-founded by Ruxandra Cord (Romania) and Mike Dinescu (US).

Ruxandra Cord is a Maastricht School of Management graduate with over six years of experience in systemic team coaching and a career of more than 15 years in communication and crisis management. 

With over 15 years of solid experience as a Full-Stack software engineer and a talent for tackling BigData challenges, Mike Dinescu has made significant contributions to industry giants such as Amazon, Motorola, and GE Medical.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

