Romanian Social Democrats to launch new ruling strategy

The new ruling strategy will focus on production (as opposed to consumption), absorption of Resilence Facility money and curbing inflation, particularly the prices of staple goods, Social Democrats’ leader Marcel Ciolacu announced, G4media.ro reported.

Production will be encouraged, particularly in the sectors of food and construction materials manufacturing. Specific schemes will be set in place to curb the increase in basic food prices. Finally, the absorption of Resilience facility money – which, according to Ciolacu, is lingering – should accelerate, the Social Democrat leader explained.

His party (PSD) will come up with the ruling strategy draft, to be discussed with the ruling partners, within a month, he also said.

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca will resign to leave the seat to Social Democrats, according to the arrangement agreed upon in 2021. The ministers will resign as well, Ciolacu stated, adding that most of them will be re-nominated for the same seats. There are, however, four key ministries where the two parties will change places: finance, justice, European funds and transport.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)