Romanian police dismantles group specialized in dealing drugs to students

Prosecutors working alongside Romanian police managed to dismantle a group specialized in drug trafficking to students and to take down online markets used for drug distribution. Traffickers operated a platform with roughly 11,000 active members.

Police officers conducted searches in Bucharest and five other counties on Monday, April 10, in a case related to an organized criminal group suspected of trafficking high and very high-risk drugs, and unauthorized operations with psychoactive substances.

The searches uncovered an encrypted communication application with approximately 11,000 active members in Romania that was allegedly used for intermediation. Police officers also confiscated over 200 ecstasy tablets, money, 3.5 kg of cannabis, 20 mobile phones, and 48 LSD tabs.

Fifteen persons were brought in for questioning at DIICOT (the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) headquarters.

"An organized criminal group was allegedly formed in 2022, to which several people subsequently joined, with the purpose of intermediating between drug dealers and consumers, including minors, through an encrypted communication application, a platform that currently has approximately 11,000 active members in Romania. The distribution of drugs was directed primarily towards young consumers, including students and pupils, under the protection of anonymity," the investigators stated, cited by G4Media.

Three online markets used for drug distribution were taken down. The markets are "Iarba Dulce" (Sweet Weed), "Grup/Empire" (Group/Empire), and "The Patron Empire" (The Patron Empire). The administrators of these groups are currently being questioned by DIICOT.

The criminal group was allegedly structured with tiers and levels of access and ensured the distribution of high and very high-risk drugs nationwide, in most major cities. According to investigators, customers contacted distributors through this platform, and then, after negotiations, were directed to the nearest local dealer based on location, type of requested drug, and other criteria established at the time of interaction.

"Distributors promoted their drug offers on this platform, dividing the distribution areas in order to have as many customers as possible. The platform administrator moderated the discussions and selected the composition of group members. The communication platform had the capability to generate around 40,000-50,000 messages daily, mostly related to drug distribution methods, consumption, distribution areas, but also about the effects of drugs," DIICOT mentioned in the press release.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas | Dreamstime.com)