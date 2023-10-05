Justice

Romanian prosecutors apprehend mayor as he was refunding a bribe

05 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Prosecutors from Romania’s National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) recently announced that Ion Georgescu, the mayor of the city of Mioveni, in southern Romania, has been detained for influence peddling. He was caught as he was attempting to return a bribe.

According to DNA, the mayor allegedly accepted a bribe of EUR 30,000 from a person, the witness, in exchange for the employment of the witness's relative at the Municipal Hospital. 

The mayor allegedly received the first installment of EUR 10,000 in December 2022, with the rest of the money expected to be received after the employment of the relative in question. 

"Because the mayor has not been able to fulfill the 'promise' made to the witness so far, the latter asked him to refund the sum of EUR 10,000 previously given," the DNA statement further states. 

The mayor reportedly refunded the amount on Wednesday, October 4, right at the city hall, when he was caught in the act by prosecutors. A few hours after the event, he was expelled from the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ion Georgescu on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
Justice

Romanian prosecutors apprehend mayor as he was refunding a bribe

05 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Prosecutors from Romania’s National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) recently announced that Ion Georgescu, the mayor of the city of Mioveni, in southern Romania, has been detained for influence peddling. He was caught as he was attempting to return a bribe.

According to DNA, the mayor allegedly accepted a bribe of EUR 30,000 from a person, the witness, in exchange for the employment of the witness's relative at the Municipal Hospital. 

The mayor allegedly received the first installment of EUR 10,000 in December 2022, with the rest of the money expected to be received after the employment of the relative in question. 

"Because the mayor has not been able to fulfill the 'promise' made to the witness so far, the latter asked him to refund the sum of EUR 10,000 previously given," the DNA statement further states. 

The mayor reportedly refunded the amount on Wednesday, October 4, right at the city hall, when he was caught in the act by prosecutors. A few hours after the event, he was expelled from the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ion Georgescu on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline