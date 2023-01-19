Romanian products promoted at the Green Week in Berlin

Authentic Romanian products, including those recognized at the European level, will be promoted at the International Green Week exhibition in Berlin. The 2023 edition is scheduled for January 20-29.

Romania's Ministry of Agriculture participates in the event annually with an information and promotion stand where visitors can discover and taste Romanian agri-food products recognized at the national and European levels.

Thus, representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture will offer for tasting samples of products registered under European quality schemes, such as the Topoloveni plum jam, the Sibiu salami, the Ibanesti salted cheese & more, plus products set to be registered at the European level, such as the Dobrogea pie.

Moreover, at the 2023 edition of the Green Week exhibition, there will be more than 60 dishes out of the approximately 700 registered in the National Register of Traditional Products, such as sheep stew or smoked plums from Vrancea, the ministry said.

Visitors of the Romanian stand will also have the chance to discover traditional alcoholic beverages such as pălinca from Satu Mare and Maramureș counties, țuica Zetea de Medieșu Auriu, Satu Mare county, and țuica and rachiu Sordony de Horezu, from Vâlcea, which are following the European registration stages.

Members of the National Federation of Traditional Products Producers will participate in the event with traditional products and related promotional materials from the counties of Argeș, Bihor, Botoșani, Brașov, Cluj, Gorj, Hunedoara, Satu Mare, Tulcea, Vâlcea, and Vaslui.

At the same time, employers' associations and federations in the food industry sector will be present with products of companies with export potential from the counties of Buzău, Constanța, Vâlcea, Suceava, Tulcea and will exhibit pastry and bakery products, meat, dairy, and vegetable-fruit processing.

Also, white, rose and red wine, Voinești apples, various types of honey and cold-pressed oils from Giurgiu and Alba counties, but also ecological products such as jams, juices and syrups will be presented at the Romanian stand.

(Photo source: Albert Veress | Dreamstime.com)