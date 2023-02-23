Romanian President tones down heated debate on Bystroye canal

President Klaus Iohannis accused Romanian politicians of using the scandal prompted by Ukraine dragging the Bystroye canal in the Danube Delta for petty political interest while failing to respond to Ukraine's calls for dialogue on the topic.

President Iohannis thus echoed a response from the Ukrainian authorities, who claim that they informed in advance about the planned works – which furthermore do not exceed the limitations of "maintenance works" as defined by the international agreements.

While stressing the importance of [preventing environmental damage in the Danube Delta, Iohannis recommended a more moderate stance, according to Ziarul Financiar. Whether the works comply with the international regulations should be checked by experts of both countries with the involvement of European representatives.

Iohannis also said this is not the right time "to attack the Ukrainians based on unverified data, they need support."

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alex Nicodim)