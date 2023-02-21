Romania asks for access to Bystroye canal in Ukraine, warns Kiyv not to deepen it

Romania’s Foreign Ministry asked that Romanian ships are given access to the Bystroye canal and the Danube section on the territory of Ukraine in order to monitor the works currently underway. It also urged Ukraine to suspend any operations aimed at deepening the canal, an operation that can be carried out only upon explicit consent of Romania because of the impact it has on the Danube Delta ecosystem.

The depth of the canal is being increased from 3.9m before the war to 6.5m, according to statements by Ukraine’s Ministry of Development quoted by Romania’s Foreign Ministry. However, Ukraine’s Embassy in Bucharest claims that only maintenance works are carried out.

At stake, there is the navigability of the Bystroye canal for freight ships.

The Ukrainian naval authorities have reportedly notified the shipowners that the canal has a depth of 7 meters, which allows large ships to pass it. But this may have an impact on the navigability of other routes.

Adevarul daily, quoting sources familiar with the river transport industry, indicates that the water level on the Sulina arm of the Danube (on the Romanian territory) is already low, which affects the movement of cargo ships.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)