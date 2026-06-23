Romanian president Nicușor Dan holds consultations with parties to appoint new prime minister

President Nicușor Dan convened consultations with the leaders of the parliamentary parties on Tuesday, June 23, after the Veștea government failed to receive a vote of confidence in Parliament the day before.

The meetings are set to take place at the Cotroceni Palace, starting with the Social Democratic Party (or PSD) at 1 PM, followed by the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (or AUR) at 1:30 PM, then the National Liberal Party (2 PM), the reformist Save Romania Union Party (2:30 PM), the minority Hungarian party UDMR (3 PM), followed by smaller formations, until 6 PM.

The Presidential Administration stated that the discussions aim to identify a proposal for prime minister that would gather the parliamentary support necessary to form a new government.

“In today’s consultations, I will ask the parties to return to dialogue and to a reasonable attitude. I ask them to reach agreements on a parliamentary majority, and not justifications and explanations for why they cannot achieve a majority. Romania needs a government. Maintaining the pro-Western direction is a condition from which we will not deviate,” Nicușor Dan wrote on Facebook.

After meeting the president, PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu stated that Romania urgently needs a government. He noted that he told the president that the Social Democrats are willing to back a candidate for prime minister.

Days before, the leader of the National Liberal Party and interim prime minister Ilie Bolojan proposed two options: either a minority PSD government or one formed by PNL-USR-UDMR. However, USR leader Dominic Fritz said that his party may not vote for a minority PSD government.

Before seeing the president, leaders of PNL, USR, and UDMR, namely Ilie Bolojan, Dominic Fritz, and Kelemen Hunor, held discussions at the government headquarters to set a common strategy. The three parties are closely aligned since their former governing partners, the Social Democrats, voted together with the far-right opposition to depose the Bolojan government.

The leader of the UDMR deputies, Csoma Botond, told Digi24 that both scenarios are possible. “I believe both options would be feasible, either a right-wing minority government or a single-colour government led by Mr. Grindeanu. Of course, in both cases, we would have to clearly establish what mandate this government will have, such as the PNRR, macroeconomic stability,” Csoma Botond said.

Another possibility is the interim finance minister, Alexandru Nazare, despite his proposed appointment in the same position in the Veștea government.

The far-right opposition, in turn, presented the president with a PM proposal, according to party leader George Simion. The party withheld its votes the day before and refused to vote for the Veștea government.

“AUR showed in parliament that the personal will of Nicușor Dan cannot override the will of the people, and if he continues to violate the will of the Romanians, the conclusion is that the suspension of Nicușor Dan is necessary,” he also said.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: presidency.ro)