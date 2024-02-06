Politics

Romanian president wishes full recovery to King Charles III after cancer diagnosis

06 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis made a post on social media wishing a full recovery to King Charles III, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. The specific form of cancer has not been revealed by Buckingham Palace, but the statement indicates it was discovered during the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement.

“Our thoughts go to His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Family, as well as to the United Kingdom people in these difficult moments. We wish His Majesty a full recovery,” Romania’s Klaus Iohannis said on X.

King Charles has begun “a schedule of regular treatments” as of Monday, February 5, and will postpone public-facing duties during the medical procedures. However, throughout this period, he will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual, according to Buckingham Palace.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” reads the official statement.

According to the same source, King Charles decided to share his diagnosis “to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

BBC reported that the king has informed both his sons about his diagnosis, and the Prince of Wales is said to be in regular contact with his father. The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, will travel from the US to the UK in the coming days to see his father.

King Charles traveled to Romania last summer, for his first overseas trip since being crowned on May 6. At the welcoming reception hosted by president Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest, the king said he has "always felt rather at home in Romania." Afterwards, as the visit was largely private, he preferred to stay at the house in Valea Zălanului.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romanian president wishes full recovery to King Charles III after cancer diagnosis

06 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis made a post on social media wishing a full recovery to King Charles III, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. The specific form of cancer has not been revealed by Buckingham Palace, but the statement indicates it was discovered during the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement.

“Our thoughts go to His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Family, as well as to the United Kingdom people in these difficult moments. We wish His Majesty a full recovery,” Romania’s Klaus Iohannis said on X.

King Charles has begun “a schedule of regular treatments” as of Monday, February 5, and will postpone public-facing duties during the medical procedures. However, throughout this period, he will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual, according to Buckingham Palace.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” reads the official statement.

According to the same source, King Charles decided to share his diagnosis “to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

BBC reported that the king has informed both his sons about his diagnosis, and the Prince of Wales is said to be in regular contact with his father. The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, will travel from the US to the UK in the coming days to see his father.

King Charles traveled to Romania last summer, for his first overseas trip since being crowned on May 6. At the welcoming reception hosted by president Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest, the king said he has "always felt rather at home in Romania." Afterwards, as the visit was largely private, he preferred to stay at the house in Valea Zălanului.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years