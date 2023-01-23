Posta Romana renews car fleet, re-assigns workforce and buys modern mobile terminals

Romanian national postal services company Posta Romana announced that it purchased 200 new cars, which accounts for approximately 20% of its car fleet, under a RON 19 mln (EUR 4 mln) contract.

The funds needed to purchase the 200 cars come from the company's budget and a loan contracted from EximBank two years ago, Economica.net reported.

According to the general director of CNPR, one-third of the company's cars have been bought in the last two to three years.

Attending the ceremony related to the purchase of the new vehicles, Posta Romana's CEO Valentin Stefan announced that some 1,000 employees of the company would have to accept new positions in the company (or leave it) in line with the change in the structure, according to Adevarul. Nobody will have to leave the company, but some will have to change their roles in order to increase productivity, he explained.

On January 16, Posta Romana also initiated the procurement procedures for 7,000 PDAs and mobile data subscriptions – in order to provide modern services wherever needed.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Sabin Cirstoveanu)