Romanian police uncover two more cannabis plantations in Timiș, Vrancea counties

Romanian police and prosecutors from the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) discovered an illegal cannabis plantation in a village near Timișoara, western Romania. Another cannabis crop was reportedly uncovered in Vrancea, eastern Romania.

Authorities reported that six suspects began cultivating cannabis in an area of approximately 3,000 to 4,000 square meters in a rural area of Timiș County earlier this year. To avoid detection, the cultivation was developed in an area with dense vegetation near a river, which provided the necessary water supply through an extensive irrigation system consisting of pipes and connections.

The suspects installed multiple live-streaming surveillance cameras hidden in the dense vegetation near the plantation. The purpose of these cameras was to detect potential thieves or rivals and to monitor the presence of the police.

At the end of September, two additional suspects, who had become aware of the cannabis crop, allegedly repeatedly harvested large quantities of plants and stored them in various locations in Timiș County, according to police sources cited by G4Media.

As a result of the searches, authorities discovered and seized from an address in Timiș County a total of 400 kilograms of cannabis plants, 60 kilograms of cannabis buds, and 68 kilograms of cannabis packaged in vacuum-sealed bags of one kilogram each. Prosecutors from DIICOT – Timișoara Territorial Service ordered the detention of 8 individuals suspected of drug trafficking for 24 hours.

Another cannabis plantation was discovered on the property of a former prosecutor in Panciu, Vrancea County, eastern Romania. The former prosecutor, 65, suffers from health issues and is allegedly not a first-time offender. He claimed he was cultivating the plant because he needed the seeds for a traditional pie. Police found approximately 250 cannabis plants hidden in the vineyard, according to Digi24.

Following the searches, three individuals were brought in for questioning. Sources from Digi24 suggest that the former prosecutor may be the head of a drug network.

(Photo source: Diicot.ro)