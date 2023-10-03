Justice

Record 1.2 tons of locally-grown cannabis seized by Romanian prosecutors

03 October 2023

Romanian DIICOT prosecutors and police officers from the Neamț Organized Crime Department have seized a record quantity of 1,200 kilograms of cannabis grown in an open field amidst a cornfield.

Police also detained three traffickers, one of whom was the cultivator of the plants, while the other two, who learned about the crop, were planning to steal from the former with the intent to sell.

The cultivator had set up and maintained two cannabis crops this year, with the purpose of commercial distribution: one in a greenhouse located behind his residence, and the second on agricultural land in close proximity to his property, hidden within a cornfield.

The other two that were detailned were caught red-handed last Sunday by Neamț police officers and gendarmes while transporting some of the stored plants. One of them attempted to flee but was apprehended after the police fired warning shots. 

"As a result of the searches conducted, a total of 246 cannabis plants weighing over one ton (1,200 kilograms) were identified and seized from the agricultural land, along with 59 kilograms of cannabis from the greenhouse cultivation. Approximately 18.5 kilograms of cannabis were seized from the abandoned building," reads the DIICOT press release

The three traffickers were brought before the Neamț Tribunal for a 30-day pretrial detention.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Diicot.ro)

