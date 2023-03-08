Romanian police recover paintings worth EUR 320,000 stolen from an artist from Austria

House searches carried out by Romanian police officers in Caraș-Severin and Timiș counties led to the discovery of nine paintings stolen from the house of an artist from Austria years ago. A Romanian citizen allegedly stole the artworks estimated at over EUR 320,000 and brought them to Romania.

"Following the searches, carried out in collaboration with representatives of the Austrian Police and the Embassy of the Republic of Austria in Romania, nine paintings were seized, estimated at over EUR 320,000," the Romanian Police said in a statement.

"The works of art were allegedly stolen several years ago by a Romanian citizen from the home of an Austrian artist and were later brought to his addresses in Caraș-Severin and Timiș," the police added.

The searches were carried out last November, and the nine paintings were handed over to the Austrian police and transported back to Austria.

