Romanian police officers to patrol Bulgarian town during winter season

27 December 2023

Police officers sent from Romania have arrived in the touristic Bulgarian town of Bansko and will patrol together with their Bulgarian colleagues during the winter tourist season. Bansko is one of the preferred destinations for winter sports for many Romanians.

Officers will be deployed to the Bansko Regional Police Directorate, the Razlog Regional Police Directorate, and the Gotse Delchev Regional Police Directorate. The mixed teams will carry out patrolling activities to maintain public order from December 21, 2023, to March 26, 2024, according to G4Media

The already-established practice of joint patrolling will benefit foreign tourists in Bansko, and the presence of Romanian police officers will contribute to the security in the region. Similar joint patrol missions have taken place between Romania and Bulgaria for more than 10 years.

Together with their colleagues from the Road Police sector in Blagoevgrad, Romanian police officers will also perform traffic control and protect public order and citizen security. There will be an increased police presence on the entry-exit roads leading to and from the Razlog Valley, as well as in the resort villages in the area. 

Additional forces will be present in the town of Bansko, in places with a high concentration of people - at the cable car departure station, at Banderishka Polyana, and in the locality of Shiligarnika.

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas | Dreamstime.com)

