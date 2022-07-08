Romanian PM Ciuca talks gas routes, grain transport and Schengen membership in Greece

Romanian prime minister Nicolae Ciuca paid a working visit to Greece on the occasion of the operationalization of the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector, which is essential for the whole "vertical corridor" that will allow not only Greece and Romania to access alternative gas sources - but also for Moldova and Ukraine.

Representatives of the ministries of energy of Greece and Romania and representatives of the companies that implement the political decisions attended the meetings.

"We agreed to update our collaboration in the energy field. Greece will become a natural gas storage and transportation hub that will cover not only national needs but also the needs of the area and, of course, Romania," Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

He also said he had discussions with prime minister Nicolae Ciuca about finding alternative routes for exporting and transporting agricultural production from Ukraine to international markets, such as through the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea.

Another topic addressed was the integration of Romania and Bulgaria into the Schengen Area, and "we also referred to the trajectory of the Western Balkans in their integration into the great European family".

"This will lead to a development of the economy in general throughout our peninsula and stability, security in the area," the Greek official added.

