Business

Romania gets access to Caspian natural gas

08 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector will be inaugurated on July 8, when Romania will, in principle, gain access to natural gas from the Caspian through the trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP), but also from the liquefied gas (LNG) terminal in Alexandroupolis - which will probably be ready next year. Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca paid a visit to Greece to mark the completion of the project.

The 180-kilometre pipeline, which cost EUR 220 million and can carry 3 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the first phase, will be operational by the end of the month, the Greek Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skretas announced quoted by Ekathimerini, local Gursdeguvernare.ro reported.

Theoretically, Romanian gas imports from Azerbaijan and, in general, from the Caspian Sea area become possible through the trans-Anatolian gas pipeline TANAP, which connects with the transadriatic TAP to Italy.

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has just announced that natural gas exports from Azerbaijan to Europe will cross 10 billion cubic meters in 2022. In total, Azerbaijan will export about 23 billion cubic meters.

Separately, the future floating terminal in Alexandroupolis would allow the transit of 5.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year. From Alexandroupolis, natural gas could be transported to Central Europe thanks to the new gas interconnector via Bulgaria.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deyana Robova/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Romania gets access to Caspian natural gas

08 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector will be inaugurated on July 8, when Romania will, in principle, gain access to natural gas from the Caspian through the trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP), but also from the liquefied gas (LNG) terminal in Alexandroupolis - which will probably be ready next year. Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca paid a visit to Greece to mark the completion of the project.

The 180-kilometre pipeline, which cost EUR 220 million and can carry 3 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the first phase, will be operational by the end of the month, the Greek Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skretas announced quoted by Ekathimerini, local Gursdeguvernare.ro reported.

Theoretically, Romanian gas imports from Azerbaijan and, in general, from the Caspian Sea area become possible through the trans-Anatolian gas pipeline TANAP, which connects with the transadriatic TAP to Italy.

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has just announced that natural gas exports from Azerbaijan to Europe will cross 10 billion cubic meters in 2022. In total, Azerbaijan will export about 23 billion cubic meters.

Separately, the future floating terminal in Alexandroupolis would allow the transit of 5.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year. From Alexandroupolis, natural gas could be transported to Central Europe thanks to the new gas interconnector via Bulgaria.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deyana Robova/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 July 2022
Politics
Romania's ruling parties secretly spent millions on press coverage in 2021 and 2022
06 July 2022
Entertainment
HBO Max removes most of its Romanian content as part of international restructuring
30 June 2022
Social
Over 90% of public hospitals in Romania do not have abortion procedures, journalist says
30 June 2022
Business
Romanian pension fund manager hit by scandal as police starts fraud investigation
28 June 2022
Environment
Romania starts issuing green registration plates for zero-emission cars
22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship