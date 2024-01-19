Defense

Romanian pilots start training at European F-16 Center in Fetești

19 January 2024

Romanian pilots have started their training at the European F-16 Training Center in Fetești, defence minister Angel Tîlvăr announced. 

An aircraft of the Royal Netherlands Air Force was used for the first training flight of a Romanian pilot, carried out on January 15 with an instructor from Lockheed Martin. 

"Currently, seven Romanian pilots are undergoing theoretical and practical training at the European Training Center, but also at the F-16 simulator belonging to the Romanian Air Force, and will continue training until they reach the "Ready for Mission" level," the Romanian Ministry of Defence said.

The European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft was inaugurated at the Fetești Air Base in Romania in November 2023. F-16 pilots from NATO member states and Ukraine are to be trained at the base, but, at the moment, only Romanian pilots are improving their flight skills here.

According to the collaboration agreement, the Romanian Ministry of Defence provides the 86th Air Base "Lieutenant Aviator Gheorghe Mociorniță" in Fetești, the training facilities and the support of the host nation, the Royal Netherlands Air Force provides F-16 aircraft, and Lockheed Martin ensures instructors and maintenance.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Angel Tilvar)

1

