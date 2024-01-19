Business

Lockheed Martin and local partner open MRO centre for Black Hawk in Romania

19 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Lockheed Martin, a global security and aerospace company, and Aerostar SA Bacău inaugurated the first certified maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service centre for the S-70 Black Hawk helicopter in Europe. The two companies already perform similar activities for Romania's F-16 fighter jet fleet.

With Lockheed Martin as a partner, Aerostar is in a strong position to obtain more maintenance work if Romania chooses the Black Hawk for its military needs, said Grigore Filip, CEO of Aerostar – the most important aerospace and defence company in Romania, which specialises in production, assembly and integration, as well as integrated logistics support for a wide range of defence and aviation systems.

Aerostar could also win contracts in new areas, such as the technical support for terrestrial systems, the company's CEO said, according to Economica.net.

US helicopter maker Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin subsidiary, delivered the first European-built S-70M helicopters last November under an order for Romania covering up to 12 aircraft. On November 24, the company turned over four multi-role S-70 helicopters, a direct commercial sales (DCS) variant of Sikorsky's venerable H-60 Black Hawk line. The aircraft were produced by Sikorsky's Polish subsidiary PZL Mielec and turned over to Romania's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Located in Bacău, the maintenance centre for the S-70 Black Hawk will contribute to the creation and support of highly qualified jobs in Romania and will ensure increased availability and lower operational costs for the helicopters operated by the Ministry of the Interior, the press release reads. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Lucian Bogdanel)

Read next
Normal
Business

Lockheed Martin and local partner open MRO centre for Black Hawk in Romania

19 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Lockheed Martin, a global security and aerospace company, and Aerostar SA Bacău inaugurated the first certified maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service centre for the S-70 Black Hawk helicopter in Europe. The two companies already perform similar activities for Romania's F-16 fighter jet fleet.

With Lockheed Martin as a partner, Aerostar is in a strong position to obtain more maintenance work if Romania chooses the Black Hawk for its military needs, said Grigore Filip, CEO of Aerostar – the most important aerospace and defence company in Romania, which specialises in production, assembly and integration, as well as integrated logistics support for a wide range of defence and aviation systems.

Aerostar could also win contracts in new areas, such as the technical support for terrestrial systems, the company's CEO said, according to Economica.net.

US helicopter maker Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin subsidiary, delivered the first European-built S-70M helicopters last November under an order for Romania covering up to 12 aircraft. On November 24, the company turned over four multi-role S-70 helicopters, a direct commercial sales (DCS) variant of Sikorsky's venerable H-60 Black Hawk line. The aircraft were produced by Sikorsky's Polish subsidiary PZL Mielec and turned over to Romania's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Located in Bacău, the maintenance centre for the S-70 Black Hawk will contribute to the creation and support of highly qualified jobs in Romania and will ensure increased availability and lower operational costs for the helicopters operated by the Ministry of the Interior, the press release reads. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Lucian Bogdanel)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System