Society

Romanian Parliament bans sale of energy drinks to minors

20 February 2024

The Romanian Parliament approved on Tuesday, February 20, a bill banning the sale of energy drinks to minors. The law is now heading to president Klaus Iohannis for promulgation.

The project was adopted with 238 votes "for," one "against," and 12 abstentions.

It stipulates that "the sale of energy drinks containing various combinations of carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, with two or more substances such as caffeine, taurine, carnitine, guarana, glucuronolactone, and other compounds that stimulate the central nervous system is prohibited,” according to Biziday.

The ban also applies in educational and healthcare institutions and targets stores and vending machines with food products. Additionally, offering energy drinks for free to minors is prohibited under the new law.

Companies that sell energy drinks to minors face fines of up to RON 20,000 (EUR 4,000), but these can increase to RON 30,000 (EUR 6,000) if the sale occurs in schools or medical institutions. In case of repeated offenses, the measure of suspending the operator's activity for a period between 10 to 30 days is ordered. 

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body, with the law set to come into effect if it is promulgated by president Iohannis.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen | Dreamstime.com)

