Romanian Parliament bans sale of electronic cigarettes to minors in stores or online

The Romanian Legislature recently passed a bill banning the sale of electronic cigarettes to minors, either in stores or online.

The newly adopted law refers to electronic devices for heating tobacco and to disposable or refillable/rechargeable electronic cigarettes.

Fines for sellers that do not abide by it can reach up to RON 100,000 (EUR 20,000). In the case of sales through special vending machines, both the owners of the machines and the owners of the spaces where they are located can be fined.

"The marketing through vending machines of all categories of tobacco-containing products, electronic cigarettes, refill bottles for electronic cigarettes, and electronic devices for heating tobacco is prohibited. The sale of all categories of tobacco-containing products, electronic cigarettes, refill bottles for electronic cigarettes, and electronic devices for heating tobacco to individuals who have not reached the age of 18 is prohibited," states the legislative act adopted by the deputies, cited by Biziday.

The new law also introduces new rules for courier companies. As the law states, “products marketed through courier services must have printed on the package, as legibly as possible, the message Attention! This package contains tobacco products and/or products containing nicotine. Customer’s age should be verified.”

The law also explicitly mentions that smoking conventional cigarettes and electronic cigarettes by students is prohibited in any educational institution, with these institutions being required to introduce special measures in their internal regulations to this effect. The Ministry of Education will be directly involved in the process of establishing sanctions in this regard.

The law went to president Klaus Iohannis for promulgation.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Darius Strazdas | Dreamstime.com)