Romanian educational platform aims to reduce school dropout with online courses for students

Naradix.ro, a Romanian educational platform launched last year to help local students catch up with the courses missed during the pandemic, will diversify its content this summer with new extra-curricular courses and applied courses focused on skills and active learning.

The platform’s goal is to support and continue the much-needed post-pandemic remedial education process and to help the younger generation be prepared in a practical way for future challenges.

In addition to the already existing subjects in the compulsory curriculum for grades 0-8 (Romanian, mathematics, history and geography), NaradiX offers students new courses and lessons, such as STEM content (biology, physics and chemistry), English language courses, as well as extracurricular subjects in civic education, environmental education, personal development, including training for teachers, integration of refugee students and Ukrainian language introduction lessons, with Ukrainian-English and Ukrainian-Romanian options. This complementary curriculum is developed in collaboration with other organizations and specialists in the field.

"With NaradiX.ro we aim at preparing for the challenges of the future, a new generation of young people who have both practical skills and knowledge of emotional intelligence, personal development etc., all necessary for balanced and complete training. The NaradiX.ro platform is the place where students not only learn but also discover something completely new: that school can be instructive and a lot of fun if it is adapted to the times we live in", says Andra Munteanu, President of Narada.

More than 20,000 students have caught up on school content in the last year on NaradiX.ro with the help of 2,039 teachers. The platform was designed by Narada with the support of strategic partner Global Vision to prevent dropouts.

The pandemic has caused a global learning crisis, and Romanian children experienced learning delays of 4 to 6 months. Furthermore, about 259,000 children had no access to courses online due to the lack of technology, connectivity, or electricity, data from the Romanian Ministry of Education and Research shows.

These factors amplified the problems in the Romanian education system. A recent study shows that 42% of Romanian students are illiterate and unable to interpret information or think for themselves.

The NaradiX.ro platform aims to reduce or eliminate the gaps created during the pandemic and prevent dropouts.

Besides providing free access for students and teachers that can also use it as a work tool during their holidays, NaradiX aims to connect students with each other or with teachers all over the country for any question or guidance on the NaradiX chat.

At the moment, NaradiX.ro counts more than 20,000 students and 2,039 registered teachers, 6,099 courses, 161 tests and almost 400 prizes won by the most hardworking students, including school supplies offered by BIC Romania and delivered by the logistic partner DPD Romania.

One year after the launching of the platform, students have completed around 170,000 lessons leading to the acquisition of independent learning skills, increased competitiveness and self-confidence. NaradiX.ro has been accessed by Romanian children from 135 countries and 695,000 students, parents and teachers have visited the platform.

Launched in 2017, the Narada foundation has been envisioning, designing and adapting initiatives that contribute to lowering the illiteracy rate in Romania and bringing education into the 21st century. Narada is a project created under the umbrella of the Romanian Business Leaders Foundation.

iulia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Александр Марко | Dreamstime.com)