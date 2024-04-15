Romanian officials condemn Iran’s attack on Israel

The Romanian president, prime minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other officials have condemned Iran’s recent attack on Israel.

Iran launched a barrage of more than 300 explosive drones and fired missiles on Saturday, April 13, in its first direct attack on Israeli territory. The attack was in response to an alleged Israeli strike on the Iranian embassy complex in Syria on April 1, which killed top commanders of the Revolutionary Guards.

Iran is also suspected of having given support to Hamas in its war on Israel. The Israeli state has vowed to “exact a price” from Iran in retaliation, according to CNBC.

Leaders from around the world have condemned the attack, along with those in Romania.

President Klaus Iohannis stated that Romania stands in solidarity with the Israeli people during these difficult times. "Romania condemns in the strongest terms the attack of Iran against Israel. We stand in full solidarity with the Israeli people in these difficult moments. We call for avoiding further regional escalation," he emphasized.

Prime minister and Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu also stated that Romania strongly condemns the attack launched by Iran against Israel. "We stand fully in solidarity with the Israeli people in the face of Iran's attack. We strongly condemn this attack and support Israel's right to ensure the security of its citizens," Marcel Ciolacu also said in a post on X.

The president of the Romanian Senate, Liberal leader Nicolae Ciucă, echoed the same point. "Romania stands with Israel and the Israeli people and firmly condemns Iran's attack on it. Israel has the right to ensure its security," he posted on Facebook. "We call for avoiding the escalation of the already extremely difficult regional security situation," he added.

The minister of foreign affairs, Luminița Odobescu, stated that the Romanian authorities are monitoring the situation in the Middle East and are in contact with the country's embassies in the region. "We are deeply concerned about the security situation in the Middle East. Romania firmly condemns Iran's attack on Israel and calls for avoiding further escalation," Luminița Odobescu stated on Sunday, in a post on the X network.

"Romania has condemned at the highest level the attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the State of Israel, and we reiterate the need to avoid escalations. We express deep concern about the security situation in the Middle East. Through our missions in the region, we are monitoring the situation and are in contact with Romanian citizens," said, in turn, Radu Mihail Filip, the MAE spokesperson, cited by News.ro.

He also noted that so far, Romanian diplomatic missions and consular offices have not received any requests for support or consular assistance from Romanian citizens in Israel following Iran's missile attack. The Foreign Ministry already issued a warning to avoid any travel to the State of Israel, Palestine, the Lebanese Republic, and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Among others, Pope Francis asked Iran and Israel to avoid any actions that could fuel "a spiral of violence" that risks deepening the conflict in the Middle East.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky also condemned Iran's attack on Israel in a post on X. He stated that his country understands the "horror" of Iranian drones, which are also used by Russia in the invasion of Ukraine.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro and Norman Chan | Dreamstime.com)