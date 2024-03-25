Politics

Moscow attack: Romania’s Foreign Ministry condemns terrorism, sends condolences to victims’ families

25 March 2024

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) reacted to the deadly attack on the concert venue complex near Moscow late last week, condemning all forms of terrorism. It also sends condolences to the victims’ families.

Gunmen entered the Crocus City Hall on Friday evening, killing at least 130 and injuring numerous others, according to media reports. They also set fires that spread to the roof, which collapsed.

“Romania strongly condemns any form of terrorism and all attacks against civilians. Condolences to the families of the victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow,” reads the Romanian ministry’s post on X.

The Islamic State group has reportedly claimed the attack. Russia arrested and charged four suspects with committing an act of terrorism, according to BBC. If found guilty, they will probably face life in prison.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

