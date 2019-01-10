Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 10/01/2019 - 09:39
Entertainment
Funny or not? Romanian gets oath certificate signed by priest that he will stop drinking alcohol, except…
01 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Romanian man with drinking problems decided to take an oath before a priest that he would quit drinking. He then had the priest sign a certificate showing that he took that oath. The certificate reads as follows:

“Through the current, we, the parish office in Tasnad, testify that Mr. Otilo from Tasnad, Satu mare county, has sworn that starting today, June 17, 2019, zero hours, until the Christmas of 2020, won’t put any alcohol in his mouth, except for one liter of beer per day. So help him God!”

This written oath has circulated in Romanian media in the last few days to the amusement of readers. However, funny as it may seem at a first read, it also shows a serious problem in Romania: alcoholism. Romanians are among the world’s heaviest drinkers, according to international studies.

Apparently, such oath certificates are a common practice in the Tasnad region. People get such certificates from local priests to prove to potential employers that they don’t drink or that they drink moderately. The oaths may differ, depending on the preferred drinks. “The options are multiple: won’t drink at all or just 100 ml of spirits, two bottles of beer, 500 ml of wine, and others,” said a priest quoted by Digi24.ro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 10/08/2014 - 12:06
08 October 2014
Daily News
One in four Romanians thinks that drinking more beers is a sign of masculinity

Romanians prefer blonde beer and 27% of local beer consumers think that drinking several beers in a row is a sign of...

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 10/01/2019 - 09:39
Entertainment
Funny or not? Romanian gets oath certificate signed by priest that he will stop drinking alcohol, except…
01 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Romanian man with drinking problems decided to take an oath before a priest that he would quit drinking. He then had the priest sign a certificate showing that he took that oath. The certificate reads as follows:

“Through the current, we, the parish office in Tasnad, testify that Mr. Otilo from Tasnad, Satu mare county, has sworn that starting today, June 17, 2019, zero hours, until the Christmas of 2020, won’t put any alcohol in his mouth, except for one liter of beer per day. So help him God!”

This written oath has circulated in Romanian media in the last few days to the amusement of readers. However, funny as it may seem at a first read, it also shows a serious problem in Romania: alcoholism. Romanians are among the world’s heaviest drinkers, according to international studies.

Apparently, such oath certificates are a common practice in the Tasnad region. People get such certificates from local priests to prove to potential employers that they don’t drink or that they drink moderately. The oaths may differ, depending on the preferred drinks. “The options are multiple: won’t drink at all or just 100 ml of spirits, two bottles of beer, 500 ml of wine, and others,” said a priest quoted by Digi24.ro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 10/08/2014 - 12:06
08 October 2014
Daily News
One in four Romanians thinks that drinking more beers is a sign of masculinity

Romanians prefer blonde beer and 27% of local beer consumers think that drinking several beers in a row is a sign of...

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

01 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s ruling party, ready to send new controversial proposal for EU commissioner seat
01 October 2019
Business
Appliance producer opens first Industry 4.0 factory in Romania after EUR 150 mln investment
01 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s president asks anti-organized crime head to step down over notorious murder case investigation
01 October 2019
Entertainment
Funny or not? Romanian gets oath certificate signed by priest that he will stop drinking alcohol, except…
30 September 2019
Politics
EC incoming president asks Romania and Hungary for “suitable nominees” for commissioner positions
30 September 2019
Social
New university year starts in Romania: How many students and what do they study?
27 September 2019
Business
Romania, close to full blackout twice this year
27 September 2019
Business
What can you buy on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the world’s newest Emerging Market?

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40