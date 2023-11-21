Events

Romanian National Day celebrated through Extraordinary Concert at Bucharest National Opera

21 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Soloists from the Bucharest National Opera will perform arias, lieder, and duets alongside young members of the Experimental Studio in the Musical Performing Arts, "Ludovic Spiess," accompanied on the piano by Luminița Berariu and Bogdana Grecova, in an Extraordinary Concert to mark Romania’s National Day.

The event will take place on December 1, at 18:30.

The audience is invited to join this celebration of Romanian music, with free entry within the available seats, at a gala consisting of two parts, with an intermission, where over 37 artists will celebrate Romanian creation.

The program includes well-known works such as "Somnoroase păsărele" and "Ce te legeni, codrule" by N. Bretan, "De ce nu-mi vii" by G. Dima, "Când treci, bade, pe la noi" by A. Stoia, "Cântecul fluierașului" by G. Stephănescu, "Doina Stăncuței" by T. Brediceanu, "Balada" by C. Porumbescu, and many others. 

The direction is signed by Alexandru Nagy, director of the National Opera Bucharest, co-produced by the Union of Composers and Musicologists of Romania, the main partner is InfoCons. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Events

Romanian National Day celebrated through Extraordinary Concert at Bucharest National Opera

21 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Soloists from the Bucharest National Opera will perform arias, lieder, and duets alongside young members of the Experimental Studio in the Musical Performing Arts, "Ludovic Spiess," accompanied on the piano by Luminița Berariu and Bogdana Grecova, in an Extraordinary Concert to mark Romania’s National Day.

The event will take place on December 1, at 18:30.

The audience is invited to join this celebration of Romanian music, with free entry within the available seats, at a gala consisting of two parts, with an intermission, where over 37 artists will celebrate Romanian creation.

The program includes well-known works such as "Somnoroase păsărele" and "Ce te legeni, codrule" by N. Bretan, "De ce nu-mi vii" by G. Dima, "Când treci, bade, pe la noi" by A. Stoia, "Cântecul fluierașului" by G. Stephănescu, "Doina Stăncuței" by T. Brediceanu, "Balada" by C. Porumbescu, and many others. 

The direction is signed by Alexandru Nagy, director of the National Opera Bucharest, co-produced by the Union of Composers and Musicologists of Romania, the main partner is InfoCons. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets