Cannes Film Festival: Two Romanian movies join 2024 official selection

Cannes Film Festival announced new additions to the 2024 official selection, and two Romanian productions are on the list. Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii/Three kilometers to the end of the world, the feature directed by Emanuel Pârvu, entered the competition, while Nasty, Tudor Giurgiu's documentary about tennis legend Ilie Năstase, has been selected in the special screenings category.

Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii is the third feature of Romanian director Emanuel Pârvu. It tells the story of Adi, a 17-year-old teenager from a village in the Danube Delta, who, through his parents' efforts, studies in Tulcea, according to Agerpres. When the parents are confronted with a truth they cannot understand, the unconditional love he should receive from them suddenly disappears, and Adi is left with only one solution.

The cast includes Bogdan Dumitrache, Laura Vasiliu, Ciprian Chiujdea, Valeriu Andriuţă, Adrian Titieni, Ingrid Micu-Berescu, Richard Bovnoczki, Alina Berzunţeanu, and Vlad Brumaru.

Meanwhile, Nasty, directed by Tudor Giurgiu, Cristian Pascariu, and Tudor D Popescu, explores the life and career of former world no. 1 tennis player Ilie Năstase. Combining archival footage and interviews with some of the world's most famous athletes, such as Rafael Nadal, Björn Borg, Jimmy Connors, Nadia Comăneci, or Boris Becker, the film tells the story of the Romanian tennis legend, his highs and lows, the controversies that surrounded him, and the impact he has had on the world of tennis.

"It's great that Nasty is selected at Cannes this year. In France, Ilie Năstase is as loved as in Romania," Tudor Giurgiu said.

The 2024 edition of Cannes Film Festival runs from May 14 to 25. The latest additions to the official selection of the 77th edition are listed here.

