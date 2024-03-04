NASTY: Documentary about Romanian tennis legend Ilie Năstase arrives in cinemas in April

NASTY, the new documentary exploring the life and career of former world no. 1 tennis player Ilie Năstase, will launch in cinemas nationwide on April 16. Directed by Tudor Giurgiu, Cristian Pascariu, and Tudor D Popescu, the film tells the story of the Romanian tennis legend, his highs and lows, the controversies that surrounded him, and the impact he has had on the world of tennis.

"The bad boy of sport," "magnificent," "charming," "temperamental," and "arrogant" - these are just some of the words used by the international press to describe Ilie Năstase over the years.

Combining archival footage and interviews with some of the world's most famous athletes, such as Rafael Nadal, Björn Borg, Jimmy Connors, Nadia Comăneci, or Boris Becker, NASTY tells the story of a unique character. Phil Knight, the co-founder of Nike, also talks in an exclusive interview about the relationship with Năstase, who was the first professional athlete to sign a representation contract with the famous brand in 1972.

In fact, it was 1972 when Ilie Năstase won his first US Open and reached the Davis Cup and Wimbledon finals. An irresistible combination of talent, eccentricity, and humor made Nasty (the nickname given to him by the media) a true showman admired by fans, commentators, and other athletes.

Director Tudor Giurgiu commented: "Ilie Năstase was fabulous on the tennis court. This young man from a communist country managed, in just a few years, to conquer the world with his talent and personality. We have been working on this project for 5 years, during which we discovered impressive archives about Năstase's career and life and had the chance to talk with sports superstars, people who were deeply influenced by him. I think that, in the end, our efforts will be seen on the big screen – a portrait of a complex character, always surprising, hard to define, who made history not only for Romania but also for tennis."

The film's poster incorporates a portrait of the tennis player created by artist Roger Huyssen to illustrate an interview with Ilie Năstase that appeared in the June 1977 issue of Playboy US.

The film's gala premiere will take place on April 16 at Sala Palatului in Bucharest in the presence of Ilie Năstase, the team, and special guests. Tickets can be purchased online here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Transilvania Film)