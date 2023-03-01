In his first official visit to Bucharest, Prime Minister of Moldova Dorin Recean met Romanian PM Nicolae Ciucă at the Victoria Palace on Wednesday, March 1.

The two prime ministers met in the wake of recent threats and destabilization attempts by Russia. The latter's foreign minister has reportedly "warned" Moldova that it would face the same fate as Ukraine, calling it the West's new "anti-Russian project."

"We are witnessing more and more attempts to destabilize the Republic of Moldova, to artificially create tensions, hostile narratives built on the intentional propagation of false information. I assured my counterpart of Romania's unwavering support for compliance sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova in its internationally recognized borders," Ciucă stated, as quoted by Digi24.

Moreover, the two government officials also discussed the European integration agenda of the Republic of Moldova.

"We discussed the need to speed up interconnection projects in the field of electricity, particularly important for ensuring the energy independence of the Republic of Moldova," the Romanian PM stated further.

"I want to assure you that Romania will continue to be with you in the efforts to overcome the current crises and hybrid pressures that the Republic of Moldova is subjected to," he added.

Recently, the two governments also signed a memorandum for the construction of a road bridge at the border between Romania and Moldova, between the towns of Albita and Leuşeni.

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis also issued his support for the neighboring country earlier last month, reiterating "Romania's unwavering support for respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova, within its internationally recognized borders, and for its pro-European future."

The authorities in Chisinau are reportedly in possession of leaked documents revealing the way Russia is planning to destabilize the situation in Moldova through the actions of foreign agents, some of them from Russia, Belarus, Serbia, and Montenegro.

(Photo source: Guvernul Romaniei/Facebook)