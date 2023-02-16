President Iohannis: Romania stands by Moldova against foreign threats

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, in a press statement on February 15, expressed concerns regarding the public signals on attempts by the Russian Federation to illegitimately intervene to overthrow the democratic and constitutional order of the Republic of Moldova, "which decided its political direction by a free vote."

President Iohgannis assured that Moldova "is not alone in the face of these challenges." He also reiterated "Romania's unwavering support for respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova, within its internationally recognized borders, and for its pro-European future."

The new Government of Moldova expects endorsement from lawmakers on February 18, after President Maia Sandu decided to replace former prime minister Natalia Gavrilita with a view of better addressing the external security threats.

The authorities in Chisinau are reportedly in possession of leaked documents revealing the way Russia is planning to destabilize the situation in Moldova through the actions of foreign agents, some of them from Russia, Belarus, Serbia and Montenegro.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)