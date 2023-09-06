MEP of Romanian reformist party USR claims Austria should pay compensation for Schengen ban

MEP Vlad Gheorghe of the Romanian reformist party USR sent to his Austrian peers a bill for EUR 11 billion, standing for the financial losses suffered by Romania in just one year because its Schengen membership was banned by Austria.

"For starters, it's EUR 11 billion, that's the invoice issued today, without VAT because it's an intra-community invoice. And that's just the beginning, that this is just the money for one year," he said.

Gheorghe pointed out that this is just the beginning, and the Austrians should also pay compensation (on an annual basis).

In a statement for B1TV station, MEP Gheorghe spoke about his approach, but also about the ties with Russia of political leaders from Vienna.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Vlad Gheorghe)