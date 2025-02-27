Romanian interim president to make official visit to Chișinău

The Romanian interim head of state, Ilie Bolojan, will be received on Saturday, March 1, by Moldovan president Maia Sandu during an official visit to Chișinău, as announced by the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Moldova.

According to the official schedule, during the visit, Maia Sandu and Ilie Bolojan will hold a press conference at 11:30 AM on March 1.

"The meeting will reaffirm the special relationship between the Republic of Moldova and Romania, based on a shared language, history, and culture, and will underline the common commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation for the benefit of citizens on both sides of the Prut River," states the press release from the Moldovan Presidency.

It will not be the first official contact between the two heads of state. On February 12, Ilie Bolojan had a phone conversation with the president of the Republic of Moldova to discuss the continuation of the close bilateral cooperation and collaboration.

"I had a phone conversation with Mrs. Maia Sandu, the President of the Republic of Moldova, who congratulated me on taking over as interim President of Romania. I thanked her for her kind words and for the sincere friendship between our countries," Ilie Bolojan wrote on Facebook on February 12.

"We will continue to work closely together for the well-being of citizens on both sides of the Prut River. Moldova is not alone. We are together in the same fight for a better future!" he concluded.

In 1940 Romania was compelled to cede its territories between the Prut and Dniester rivers to the Soviet Union, and the former Romanian and Ukrainian regions together became Moldova, which was part of the USSR. In 1991, the country became independent. Ever since then, talk of union with Romania was a constant in Romanian politics, and the two countries remain close.

(Photo source: Maia Sandu on Facebook and Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)